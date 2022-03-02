Gopuff Says 'Bonjour' to France

Consumers in France can now order their groceries for "très rapide" delivery, with the arrival of the Gopuff instant needs platform in that country. Gopuff is widening its presence in Europe with the move, on the heels of its expansion in the United Kingdom in 2021.

Delivery service will be available to shoppers in Paris, most of Île-de-France and parts of the Marseille, Lille, and Toulouse regions. As part of its portfolio of fresh, artisan and pantry goods, Gopuff is partnering with various local businesses and individual traders, including neighborhood bakeries, to offer locally-sourced items. In addition, the company will collaborate with food waste reduction programs Too Good to Go and Phenix to optimize sustainability.

As it ramps up its reach in France, Gopuff is investing in marketing and promotional efforts to build its brand there. Gopuff will be a headline presenting partner of Live Nation’s Lollapalooza Paris concert in July and will be the official instant delivery partner of McLaren’s Formula 1 team.

“We’re excited to launch officially in France today. We have always focused on making Gopuff great for every neighborhood and community we serve, be that our local customers, our local partners, or the incredible people that work for us. We are honored to be here, and truly committed to being part of the French community,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff.

Added Boris Richeux, general manager of the wholesaler Bratigny: "Working with Gopuff has allowed us to see the market differently, always with the same objective: to serve our customers with quality fruit and vegetables, and as fresh a product as possible. From this collaboration, we will continue to connect the stars of our sector — the producer, their product and their land — with Gopuff’s customers.”

Gopuff was founded in 2013 by Gola and Co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pa.