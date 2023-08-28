Hot Pockets Hot Ones

Beloved frozen handheld snack brand Hot Pockets has joined forces with First We Feast’s popular YouTube interview show “Hot Ones” to produce items that include what’s being described as “the hottest Hot Pocket ever.” It will be featured among four spicy varieties containing authentic Hot Ones hot sauces from Heatonist, accompanied by gooey reduced-fat mozzarella cheese and baked in a crispy, buttery crust: Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon featuring Hot Ones The Classic Garlic Fresno, a mildly spicy sauce made with Fresno chiles and a punch of garlic; Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde, a moderately spicy sauce offering a smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles; Hot Habanero Pepperoni and Sausage featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo, a medium-spicy sauce delivering the flavor of smoked red jalapeños and habanero chiles; and Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring Hot Ones The Last Dab: Apollo, billed as the brand’s hottest-ever handheld, thanks to the inclusion of a sweet and earthy sauce crafted from the Apollo pepper. The first three varieties will be available at retail in September, for a suggested retail price of $3.29 per 2-pack, with prices varying by retailer, while the last one will be available exclusively via Gopuff for a suggested retail price of $5.49. To mark the partnership, Hot Pockets will appear on a special episode of “Hot Ones” in October. Hot Pockets is a brand of Nestlé USA.