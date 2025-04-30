Made with organic whole milk, real fruit and no additional sweeteners, Stonyfield Organic’s YoBaby No Added Sweeteners Yogurt Pouches offer peace of mind for parents and wholesome nutrition for little ones in a convenient, mess-free format. Each pouch offers 50 milligrams DHA and 60% daily value of calcium, as well as supporting brain health. The product line comes in two baby-friendly flavors: Peach & Oat and Banana Apple & Oat. To sweeten the deal even further, popular YouTube educator Ms. Rachel is featured on YoBaby packaging as part of a collaboration between the online personality and Stonyfield Organic to launch the O is for Organic program, which aims to educate families on the benefits of organic foods. YoBaby No Added Sweeteners Pouches are currently available in retailers nationwide, with cups set to begin rolling out this month. The pouches retail for a suggested $7.49 for a 4-pack of either variety. YoBaby is the No. 1 pediatrician-recommended yogurt for babies 6 months to 2 years, according to an IQVIA ProVoice Survey.