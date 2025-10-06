Handcrafted Greek yogurt maker Nounós Creamery has now introduced a first-of-its-kind product on the U.S. market: A2 Greek Yogurt. The line provides consumers with the same high-quality Nounós taste and texture they expect, but now made with A2 milk, which contains only the A2 beta-casein protein, as opposed to the A1 protein found in most conventional milk. According to some studies, A2 milk may be easier for some individuals to digest. Nounós A2 Greek Yogurt is available in a range of flavors, among them Plain, Vanilla Bean, Coconut Mango and Mixed Berry. A 5.3-ounce reusable glass jar of any variety retails for a suggested $2.99.