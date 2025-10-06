Kodiak, a breakfast brand known for its protein-packed whole grain products, has entered another category with the launch of its Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches. Made with real ingredients, the premium breakfast sandwiches provide a hearty start to the day, but with a novel twist – maple pancakes replace the more common bread for a bold, flavorful upgrade. Consumers can choose from Sausage, Egg & Mild Cheddar Cheese, a 10.72-ounce 2-pack of 5.36-ounce sandwiches, or Uncured Bacon, Egg & Colby Jack Cheese, a 9.24-ounce 2-pack of 4.62-ounce sandwiches. Containing 100% whole grains and a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving, the items have no added nitrates or nitrites and are a snap to prepare: Consumers just place them in the microwave and they’re ready in minutes. The suggested retail price for either breakfast sandwich is $6.99.