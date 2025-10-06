Known for its gut-healthy products, fermented food brand Cleveland Kitchen has now come out with freshly packed and lightly fermented (a proprietary process) single-serve Pickle Bites. Available in three flavors – Classic Dill, consisting of bold dill with a hint of garlic; Hot-N-Spicy, bringing a bit of heat; and Kimchi, offering a little heat with a modicum of sweet, each grab-and-go variety delivers a satisfying crunch. The thick-cut, family-friendly pickles are also gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO, as well as being free of added sugar and preservatives. Further, each serving is only 10 calories, and no added brine means less mess. The refrigerated Pickle Bites come in colorful 3.5-ounce bags retailing for a suggested price range of $1.49-$1.99 each for any variety.