Gopuff Allows U.K. Shoppers to Make Instant Purchases on Ads Platform

Instant-commerce company Gopuff has launched its Ads platform in the United Kingdom, bringing brands there the ability to target high-intent customers where and when they’re shopping. As of today, partners can seamlessly plan, buy, measure and manage ads on the platform using Gopuff’s direct API CitrusAd integration.

“For two years, the world’s largest CPGs and most exciting emerging brands – from PepsiCo to Liquid Death – have leveraged Gopuff Ads to reach our young, engaged customers and drive incremental sales in the U.S.,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Gopuff. “As we continue to grow and innovate in the retail media space, we’re thrilled to introduce Gopuff Ads, a platform that has powered 4x return on ad spend for our U.S. advertisers, to brands reaching U.K. customers.”

With this launch, U.K. brands can now use Gopuff Ads’ full-funnel, retail media solution to do the following:

Convert impressions to consumption in 30 minutes with Promoted Product Placement, Sponsored Search, Sponsored Carousel, and in-app and email Display ads.

Get products to customers in mere minutes, driving broad trial and awareness with instant sampling through highly targeted campaigns.

Ensure that products advertised are available to a customer in Gopuff’s local micro-fulfillment centers.

Reach unique and coveted customer bases, including Millennial and hard-to-reach Gen Z shoppers.

Gain access to deep insights, including repurchase rates, basket analysis, frequency, demographics, dayparts and more.

“Our partnership with Gopuff goes from strength to strength as we translate the success we have seen in the U.S. for the U.K.,” noted Alban Villani, EMEA CEO for retail media provider CitrusAd, whose U.S. office is in St. Petersburg, Fla. “The quick grocery market is evolving fast, and it’s exciting to be a part of this momentum. Retail media offers e-commerce companies like Gopuff an opportunity to grow their revenue streams as brands look to engage with customers looking to make instant purchasing decisions and who are open to impulse buys.”

Additionally, Gopuff has expanded its partnership with Rokt, an e-commerce technology company that uses machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, thereby enabling non-endemic advertising at checkout. With Rokt, whose U.S. headquarters is in New York, U.K. brands beyond CPGs, such as streaming and entertainment, in addition to financial and credit card companies, can reach Gopuff’s unique customer base with relevant campaigns. In the United States, this capability has powered a higher-than-average engagement rate of 5%.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is No. 97 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.