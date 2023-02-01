Gopuff, Drizly Team for On-Demand Alcohol Delivery

Instant-commerce service Gopuff and Drizly, an Uber company, have formed a partnership to provide immediate on-demand delivery of alcoholic beverages to consumers of legal drinking age. The collaboration brings the full Gopuff Liquor & More assortment of beer, wine and spirits to Drizly’s beverage alcohol e-commerce shop while also increasing the number of BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores on the platform.

The partnership also furthers Gopuff’s reach by tapping into Drizly’s customer base of high-intent alcohol shoppers. Gopuff Liquor & More, BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores are now available on Drizly’s marketplace in 26 states, among them Florida, Texas, New York, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina.

This latest move builds upon the addition of Gopuff to the Uber Eats app in 2021. Gopuff’s partnership with Drizly aims to provide a more seamless shopping experience for customers.

“As we continue to build the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol, teaming up with Gopuff is our next step in offering consumers convenient delivery options for drinks,” said Blaine Grinna, senior director of retail ops at Boston-based Drizly, adding that the company’s “infrastructure for alcohol e-commerce, coupled with Gopuff’s network of commerce locations, will extend the ease of on-demand delivery of beer, wine and spirits nationwide and help even more customers of legal drinking age shop the best drinks for the moment.”

As well as bringing new Gopuff locations offering beer, wine and spirits to the Drizly marketplace, Gopuff is adding nearly 20 new BevMo! stores to its platform, with expansions into Arizona and Washington state, and increasing the network of Liquor Barn stores available for rapid delivery across Kentucky.

“Gopuff continues to drive the future of commerce by leveraging our network and infrastructure to innovate, improve and streamline the shopping experience wherever consumers make purchases online – on Gopuff, third-party platforms, social media and beyond,” noted Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “[W]e are excited to expand upon our relationship with Uber by offering our beer, wine and spirits selection to Drizly customers 21-plus in applicable markets, bringing the unparalleled Gopuff experience to more consumers nationwide.”

Consumers of legal drinking age in select markets can now visit Drizly’s website or download the Drizly app on the App Store or Google Play to shop a wide variety of alcoholic beverages from Gopuff, BevMo! and Liquor Barn.

