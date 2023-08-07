Gopuff Slashes Prices on Popular Items by 30%

Quick-commerce platform Gopuff has added a major new benefit to its FAM subscription program to maximize members’ savings. FAM members now have access to an average of 30% lower prices on 100-plus top-selling essentials every day. Gopuff has also rolled out new weekly deals to help members save even more.

The new Lower Than Low Pricing benefit aims to provide value for FAM members, a group accounting for nearly 50% of all Gopuff orders. In a beta launch of the benefit, customers saved an average of $20 per month, or $240 per year.

Thanks to FAM’s Lower Than Low Pricing, members can buy a dozen organic eggs for just $2 and enjoy always-on price reductions on dozens of other household staples, including laundry detergent, paper towels and milk.

Additionally Gopuff is discounting all of its private label products by at least 10% for FAM members. Starting Aug. 7, members can buy a 24-ounce Basically, brand dish soap container or 4-count toilet paper package for 20%-30% below the national average, delivered free, year-round.

The platform is also rolling out weekly deals exclusive to FAM members. These weekly deals offer members as much as 40%-50% off on trendy new brands, Gopuff private labels and high-value items. For example, this week only, FAM members can access:

60% off Sweet Street Sandy’s Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie and Salted Caramel Manifesto Cookie

40% off Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

50% off Barilla Spaghetti Pasta

50% off Basically, Amazing Honey Roasted Peanuts

50% off Goodnow Triple Antibiotic Ointment

20% off Good Eat’n Cookies N’ Creme Popcorn

In select markets, discounts on Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Simply Spiked Hard Seltzer, as well as two for $20 Oyster Bay Pinot Gris

FAM members can check every Monday for new exclusive deals.

Further, all of the top Gopuff discounts and price reductions will now appear in one easy-to-locate place. Gopuff’s new Deals Center, which can be accessed via a new tab in the app’s main navigation menu, provides a curated selection of discounts and offers organized by product category and discount value, making it a snap for FAM members to shop relevant deals. Existing benefits for members include zero service fees and the ability to earn double the Puff Points on every order, all for just $7.99 per month, or $79.99 annually.

The new benefits came about after 84% of Gopuff customers said that they’re actively seeking more deals and discounts. According to the Philadelphia company, though, this is only the beginning. “We look forward to continuing to innovate to deliver value and enhance the shopping experience for members,” said Gopuff.

Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.