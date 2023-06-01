Gopuff and Rokt Partner to Open New Revenue Paths at Checkout

In a bid to drive additional revenue at the time of sale, instant commerce platform Gopuff is teaming up with e-comm tech provider Rokt to entice shoppers with relevant ads from brands outside the CPG category. Through this new capability on the Gopuff app, shoppers will receive offers on the order status page.

Potential non-endemic brands include the entertainment and streaming service Hulu, as well as lifestyle and diet platform Noom and apparel brand AdoreMe. In widening its ad partners, Gopuff cited a recent survey showing that 80% of its customers like to discover new products when shopping on Gopuff and also reported that users are likely to order from the app when watching television or movies or while gaming.

“Gopuff Ads have proven to be a powerful tool for CPG brands in collapsing the funnel from discovery to consumption. Now, we are thrilled to enable brands of all kinds to reach Gopuff customers while they are engaged with the app – and to bring our customers more information about relevant brands and offers to further enhance their Gopuff experience,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of business for Gopuff.

Added Elizabeth Buchanan, chief commercial officer at Rokt: “By delivering relevant offers to Gopuff users, Rokt will help Gopuff Ads’ brand partners across all categories create more meaningful customer connections and drive incremental sales.”

The companies reported that Rokt’s machine learning technology combined with Gopuff’s typically young and engaged audience has powered a higher-than-average engagement rate of 5% during the first month of the partnership.

In announcing the new feature, Gopuff also emphasized that brands of all kinds can run in-bag campaigns to deliver products and materials directly to shoppers. The company cited a 2022 partnership with Horizon Media, which used an in-bag campaign to promote Pluto TV’s “Popcorn Summer Movies.” Gopuff delivered branded inserts highlighting Pluto TV’s offerings with a free bag of popcorn to consumers in key U.S. markets.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is No. 97 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.