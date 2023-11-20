Thor’s Skyr to Open Robotic Smoothie Kiosks

American-made skyr brand Thor’s Skyr has joined forces with robotic foodservice solution provider Blendid to open Thor’s Skyr by Blendid locations, the first robotic kiosks in the United States to offer skyr-based smoothies to consumers.

“We’re thrilled to give skyr lovers more ways to enjoy our refreshing and nutritious products on the go, and our first robotic kiosks will serve our new lactose-free formula skyr blended smoothies,” said Unnar Beck Danielsson, CEO and co-founder of Portland, Maine-based Thor’s Skyr. “As we continue to introduce consumers to the innovative protein-packed benefits of Thor’s Skyr, Blendid's robotic kiosks will help us scale faster and expand the reach of our product line.”

With more protein and less sugar than yogurt, Thor’s Skyr’s plain flavor contains 21 grams of protein per 6-ounce cup, while the flavored offerings have 18 grams of protein, both with no added sugar.

Using Blendid’s contactless food automation platform foodOS, a patented machine- learning, robotics and artificial-intelligence-enabled system, Thor’s Skyr by Blendid kiosks will offer quick-serve food options made on-demand and customized to meet individual preferences accessible in more locations for consumers. The kiosks can be accessible 24-hours a day, seven days a week as location traffic demands.

“AI-powered robotic solutions are helping the foodservice industry evolve,” said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Blendid. “Consumers want quick, fresh and nutritious food options at all hours, but that puts tremendous pressure on food industry operators to try to manage staffing, supply and operational requirements. As we continue to drive the health-conscious reinvention of fast food, our robotic smoothie kiosks are helping food innovators like the Thor's Skyr team deliver the fast, customizable and nutritious on-the-go food choices that consumers crave.”

Details on locations and specific Thor’s Skyr smoothie kiosk menu items will be revealed as plans are finalized.

In October 2020, Blendid opened an automated kiosk at a Walmart in Fremont, Calif. Later that year, Blendid rolled out its first-ever co-branded concept, a Jamba by Blendid kiosk, at a Walmart location in Dixon, Calif. Blendid also operates a location within a Love’s Travel Stop in Williams, Calif.