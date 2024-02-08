TikTok Drives Sales of Walgreens Private Label Candy

Walgreens’ Nice! Gummy Mango candies are going viral on TikTok as people want to experience the hype around “peeling candy.”

Walgreens has a hit with its Nice! Brand Gummy Mango peelable candy, and in part has TikTok to thank for the product’s success.

In a recent post on the popular social media site, the owner of the TikTok account “trinhdoesthings” is shown tasting and testing the candy, commenting on its flavor and also showing the many ways the candy can be peeled. The 65 second video as of 4 p.m. ET on February 6 had more than 670,000 likes and was shared more than 23,600 times.

[RELATED: Indoor Farming Goes Viral]

As a result, keeping the product in stock has been a challenge for Walgreens.

In a post on walgreensbootsalliance.com, Ellen Idler, Walgreens’ associate category manager for everyday candy, said the drug store chain sold seven times more Gummy Mango candy than average in early February because of the TikTok spoke.

The candy was developed by Idler and her colleague, Auburn Sooter, Walgreens’ commercialization manager for branded candy, beverages, and perishables. The unique flavor was added to the line in an effort to “shake things up,” in the words of the two women.

And because of its unique flavor profile, the Mango candy was added to the assortments of only 2,500 Walgreens locations. As of the end of January, Walgreens operated more than 8,600 stores.

The Gummy Mango candy, which is now a TikTok star, is sold in 2.82 ounce bags and priced at $1.79.