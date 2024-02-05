What New Products Are Hot With Consumers?

Research and consulting firm BrandSpark International and Newsweek are out with their Best New Product Awards for 2024, which includes highly-ranked items in food and beverage, beauty/health/personal care/kids, household/pet and home goods/footwear categories. The top brands were voted on by 12,000 consumers who purchased the products.

This year’s crop of winners reflects overall market trends, including the ongoing impact of inflation, consumers’ ongoing interest in health and nutrition, the perennial quest for convenience and sustainability, among other factors. For example, many store brand products made the list, as did a variety of low-sugar offerings.

[RELATED: Which Grocers Rank Highest for Shopper Satisfaction?]

The findings of the 16th annual survey also affirm that consumers still enjoy the discovery process, with 79% of survey respondents agreeing that they continue to like trying new products. Even in still-volatile economic circumstances, two in three people said they are willing to pay more for a new product if it is better than what was previously available.

Examples of 2024 segment winners include the following:

Food and Beverage

Bread: ALDI-Exclusive Specialty Selected Sliced Italian Bread

Cereal: Chex Maple Brown Sugar

Children’s snack: Good & Gather snack line

Cookies: Keebler’s Chips Deluxe Fudgy

Better-for-you frozen dessert: Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops

Meat alternative: RollinGreens Chopped Fajita Plant-Based Chicken

Soft drink: Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream

Soup: Campbell’s Gluten-Free Condensed Soup

Beauty/Health/Personal Care/Kids

Body lotion: Nivea Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10

Body wash: Dove Body Wash Reformulation

Dry shampoo: Viviscal Dry Shampoo

Facial cleanser: Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Concentrate

Sleep aid: SmartyPants Relax & Sleep

Toothpaste: Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release

Women’s supplement: Hyland's Naturals Women's Health Supplements

Household/Pet

Air freshener: Febreze Mood

Dish detergent pods: Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs

Laundry detergent: Tide Power PODS Febreze Odor Eliminators Laundry Detergent

Natural household cleaner: Method Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Starter Kit

Dog food: Hill’s Science Diet

Cat food: Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Cat Food

Home Goods/Footwear

Air purifier: Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Mop: Swiffer Power Mop

Lifestyle shoe: Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip Ins Ultra Flex 3

"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs and are worth consumers' hard-earned dollars," said Kim Diamond, VP of the Best New Product Awards.

[Progressive Grocer is now accepting submissions for its 20th annual Editors’ Picks Awards. If you think you have the best new product of the year, CLICK HERE to enter the competition. Deadline is April 26.]

