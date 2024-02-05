What New Products Are Hot With Consumers?

This is the 16th annual best new product awards from BrandSpark International.
Research and consulting firm BrandSpark International and Newsweek are out with their Best New Product Awards for 2024, which includes highly-ranked items in food and beverage, beauty/health/personal care/kids, household/pet and home goods/footwear categories. The top brands were voted on by 12,000 consumers who purchased the products.
This year’s crop of winners reflects overall market trends, including the ongoing impact of inflation, consumers’ ongoing interest in health and nutrition, the perennial quest for convenience and sustainability, among other factors. For example, many store brand products made the list, as did a variety of low-sugar offerings.
The findings of the 16th annual survey also affirm that consumers still enjoy the discovery process, with 79% of survey respondents agreeing that they continue to like trying new products. Even in still-volatile economic circumstances, two in three people said they are willing to pay more for a new product if it is better than what was previously available.
Examples of 2024 segment winners include the following:
Food and Beverage
- Bread: ALDI-Exclusive Specialty Selected Sliced Italian Bread
- Cereal: Chex Maple Brown Sugar
- Children’s snack: Good & Gather snack line
- Cookies: Keebler’s Chips Deluxe Fudgy
- Better-for-you frozen dessert: Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops
- Meat alternative: RollinGreens Chopped Fajita Plant-Based Chicken
- Soft drink: Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream
- Soup: Campbell’s Gluten-Free Condensed Soup
Beauty/Health/Personal Care/Kids
- Body lotion: Nivea Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10
- Body wash: Dove Body Wash Reformulation
- Dry shampoo: Viviscal Dry Shampoo
- Facial cleanser: Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Concentrate
- Sleep aid: SmartyPants Relax & Sleep
- Toothpaste: Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release
- Women’s supplement: Hyland's Naturals Women's Health Supplements
Household/Pet
- Air freshener: Febreze Mood
- Dish detergent pods: Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs
- Laundry detergent: Tide Power PODS Febreze Odor Eliminators Laundry Detergent
- Natural household cleaner: Method Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Starter Kit
- Dog food: Hill’s Science Diet
- Cat food: Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Cat Food
Home Goods/Footwear
- Air purifier: Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde
- Mop: Swiffer Power Mop
- Lifestyle shoe: Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip Ins Ultra Flex 3
"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs and are worth consumers' hard-earned dollars," said Kim Diamond, VP of the Best New Product Awards.
