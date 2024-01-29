The Most Diverse Grocers

SpartanNash has expanded its Associate Resource Groups, widened its internship program and launched new learning and development programs as part of its efforts to create a more diverse workplace.

Newsweek, which regularly spotlights employers for various programs benefiting workers and industries, has published its list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024. Several grocers made the list, including national and regional food retailers.

The companies who received nods this year were lauded for their commitment to recruiting, retaining and advancing workers of diverse backgrounds, encompassing different ages, races, genders, sexual orientations and abilities. Newsweek teamed up with market research firm Plant-A Insights Group to identify the top workplaces for diversity, in a process based on publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of various company staffers.

“Diverse workforces cultivate creativity and innovation that stem from a mix of perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds, fostering a dynamic environment where new ideas come to life,” noted Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief.

Grocers that made the 2024 list include the following:

Large Companies:

Alex Lee

Big Y Foods

Brookshire’s

Dillons

H-E-B

Hannaford

Publix

Sake ShopRites

Save Mart Supermarkets

Schnuck Markets

Southeastern Grocers

SpartanNash

Stater Bros.

The Kroger Co.

Trader Joe’s

Wakefern Food

Wegmans

Mid-Sized Companies:

C&K Market

Dave’s Marketplace Management

Fresh Direct

Garafalo Markets

Heinen’s

Stewart’s Shops

At Michigan-based SpartanNash, Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube said that the feedback from employees was particularly meaningful. "Creating an environment where every associate belongs and feels empowered to do their best work is a fundamental part of our People First culture," she remarked. "Valuing differences is a core competency we expect as we actively strive for inclusive behaviors across our company, encouraging a sense of belonging."