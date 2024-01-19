FMI Recognizes Food Industry Leaders

During its Midwinter Executive Conference on Marco Island, Fla., FMI –The Food Industry Association presented its 2024 Executive Leadership Awards. The recipients were Brookshire’s Brad Brookshire, KeHe Distributors’ Brandon Barnholt, Associated Wholesale Grocers’ David Smith, Hy-Vee’s Donna Tweeten, Seaside Market’s John Najjar, Nestlé’s Steve Presley and PepsiCo’s Steven Williams. According to FMI, the seven executives demonstrate excellence in the food industry through their innovative leadership, community outreach and superior customer service.

“The food industry leaders we celebrate today embody diplomacy, service, imagination, cooperation, integrity, and governance – all the noted attributes exemplified by the namesakes of our Executive Leadership Awards,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Industry peers have acknowledged them above others for their inspiring vision, successful navigation of a complex business landscape, and ability to empower the next generation.”

The awards bestowed were as follows:

Herbert Hoover Award for Humanitarian Service: Brandon Barnholt, executive chairman, KeHE Distributors

For 16 years, Barnholt was KeHE’s CEO and president, guiding the company to become North America’s leading distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh foods, with an annual revenue of $8 billion. He was instrumental in transitioning Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE into a B Corporation, advocating ardently for the organic and good food movement. Beyond corporate achievements, Barnholt’s commitment to social and environmental causes is demonstrated by his decade-long involvement with the Chicago-area Young Life Organization.