EXCLUSIVE: L.A. Grocery Entrepreneur Shares Her Fresh Take

Located in the Highland Park neighborhood of L.A., Carla's Fresh Market aims to enhance food access and the food-buying experience.
She is also confirming how important access to fresh food can be in a local community. “Where I am located in Highland Park is on the delineating line of what is zoned as a food desert. My street is the cutoff,” she noted.
Access extends to employment, too, by sharing transferable skills, competitive wages and an opportunity to get into the grocery industry. “We hire direct from the neighborhood and the young people who work in here are getting the education of a lifetime,” she said, citing one associate she hired to help with produce. “He’s 22 and he’s now our produce lead. I’ve never seen someone take so much care and love with a box of broccolini.”
Illunga enjoys collaborating with vendors, including local farmers and BIPOC artisan producers who complement offerings from her distributor. Among others, she has teamed up with pastry pro Sasha Pilligian and sommelier LaShea Delaney, who sources from many small, minority-owned winemakers.
If seeds of inspiration led to this 3,000-square-foot neighborhood store, so did Ilunga’s roots. Her background in design and fashion are evident in the store’s aesthetic. “The store had to be beautiful – that was a prerequisite,” she said.
Working with designer friend Alexis Roohani, she aimed for a look that was both practical and a vibe. “When you walk by here fast you might think it’s a gift shop. It’s really wonderful to see people’s faces change over the course of walking the space. The regulars love it here and that alone is worth it," she remarked.
As for advice to would-be grocery entrepreneurs, Illunga said she likes to think of the bigger picture, too. “I believe in neighborhood markets as a path forward, in solving food supply issues in cities. Once upon a time, we had a lot of mom-and-pop stores, and I believe in a resurgence of that,” she declared. “I think one of the things we learned coming out of the pandemic is that people aren’t too bad. Ordering things from your phone isn’t going away, but it’s about creating a balance. When you want to go out and see people, we’re here for you.”