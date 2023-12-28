EXCLUSIVE: L.A. Grocery Entrepreneur Shares Her Fresh Take

For Ariell Illunga, the seeds of a grocery startup business came, fittingly, from a place teeming with fruits and vegetables. The founder of the new Carla's Fresh Market in northeast Los Angeles was helping run the famed Hollywood Farmers Market when she realized the power and interconnectedness of the food chain.

“It was a pretty life changing experience for me, getting to know our food system in more detail. I spent a lot of time on farms and with farmers and it changed by relationship with food,” she recalled in a recent interview with Progressive Grocer.

That relationship with food evolved again when she had her first child and couldn’t get out as often to farmer’s market as often as she did before. “I thought, ‘We have all of these awesome products, but if you can’t go to a market, what do you do? How can we keep products in the city in a more convenient way?'” she said.

Propelled by both need and passion, Illunga looked around the area for available spaces and found one in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, close to home. “It’s a rapidly changing neighborhood – it has big box stores, and small businesses. When I looked at the spot, it met all my criteria. I wanted it to be tucked into a neighborhood and it had good parking and square footage,” she shared.

Illunga named the store for her best friend, Carla, whom she met while they were students at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. Carla died of cancer in March 2020 and her memory inspired Illunga – then in the lockdown phase of the pandemic and putting the store plans on hold – to make her dream a reality. “I remember sitting in my backyard, the kids were running around and I was in my feelings, and her voice came through strong – ‘You have to get up and get back to work.’ She’s my lighthouse.”