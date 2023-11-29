EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Entrepreneur Brings Food Justice to Life

Forty Acres Fresh Market, a concept built on the promise of improved food access, is a step closer to its actual buildout on Chicago’s West Side. Following a successful delivery service and series of pop-up locations, the Black-owned grocery business held its official groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 on the site of a former Salvation Army store in the Austin neighborhood at 5713 W. Chicago Avenue.

For founder and operator Elizabeth “Liz” Abunaw, the opportunity to put shovel to earth – and sledgehammer to brick, as the case may be – during the ceremony marked a key moment in her journey to open a physical store in a community that is considered a food desert. She founded Forty Acres in 2017, taking action to improve food justice and leveraging her corporate experience at General Mills and Microsoft Corp.

She told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview that creating a brick-and-mortar store from essentially a blank slate has brought its own set of challenges and rewards. Some of the challenges come from the logistics side, like dealing with permit and zoning issues and having to work without a template.

“There are no other Forty Acres Fresh Markets. When a Pete’s (Pete’s Fresh Market) store gets built, for example, there’s a plan for that – a fixture plan, a layout. We built all of ours from scratch because you can’t ideate that until you have the space,” she explained.

The switch from delivery and pop-up to a standalone location also involves a lot of partnerships. “I’ve sat in meetings with an architect, my equipment board and my general contractor and we talk about ‘What is your drop-dead deadline? What are your barriers? Give me a list of things you need and the order you need them,’” Abunaw said, adding that she is glad to work with her chosen team. “They are very talented people who all have different areas of expertise.”