Do You Have the Best New Product of 2024?

Brands invited to enter Progressive Grocer's annual Editors' Picks awards
Gina Acosta
Editor-in-Chief
Progressive Grocer is now accepting submissions for its 20th annual Editors’ Picks awards.

Editors' Picks is one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, differentiation and category performance. Since 2004, the Editors’ Picks awards program has recognized the evolution of cutting-edge product innovation, giving retail buyers a comprehensive guide to the latest and greatest products that meet consumers’ ever-increasing demand for functional, interesting and on-trend products.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

  • What are the two to three most compelling attributes of your product?
  • What made your product stand out from others in the category? 
  • How was the product supported to promote consumer awareness and drive retail sell-through?
  • What impact did your product have on overall category performance? 
  • Looking ahead, how do you plan to build on the performance of this product? 
  • Does your packaging stand out as innovative or sustainable? 

Progressive Grocer will showcase the winners in its September issue.

For guidelines and the entry form, click here.

Application deadline: April 26

