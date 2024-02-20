Weis Markets Names VP of Talent Development and Associate Relations

Regional grocer Weis Markets has promoted Mike Umstead to the position of VP of talent development and associate relations. Before his promotion, Umstead was the company’s director of field human resources. He succeeds Bob Cline who is retiring.

In his new role, Umstead is responsible for talent and organization development, succession management, associate relations and engagement, career development programs, and human resources policies and practices. He reports to SVP, Human Resources Jim Marcil.

Umstead began his 24-year Weis career as a part-time front end associate. Over the years, he has worked as a store manager, HR talent manager, district manager and director of associate relations. He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Penn State University.

Last November, the grocer reported third-quarter net income of $23.23 million, compared to $28.66 million in 2022, a 19.0% decline, while its third-quarter earnings per share totaled 86 cents, versus last year’s $1.07 per share. The company’s year-to-date net income came to $83.31 million, while last year’s was $96.31 million, down 13.5%. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $3.10; the same period in 2022 was $3.58 per share. “Our 2023 results remain in line with our expectations despite a challenging marketplace of ongoing inflation, higher interest rates, and declining government benefits,” noted Weis Markets Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis at the time. Weis went on to explain that the company had expanded its Low, Low Price program and was continuing “to make prudent reinvestments in long-term profitable growth, which benefits all our stakeholders now and in the years ahead.”

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates roughly 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 2023 Top Regionals.