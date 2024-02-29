Gelson’s Expands Catering Menu

The in-house catering department at upscale Southern California independent grocer Gelson’s has recently introduced nearly two dozen new items to increase its breadth as a one-stop solution for any occasion. Among the new offerings are Antipasto Brochette and Char Siu Pork Buns hors d’oeuvres, Baked Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal for breakfast, Southern Style Mac & Cheese Soufflé, and Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake Bites, Raspberry & Mascarpone Mousse Bites, Apricot Pistachio Tart Bites and Lavender Honey Cheesecake desserts.

These items join a diverse selection of food that includes small bites such as Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs with Caviar, Crab Stuffed Mushrooms, Cashew Chicken Skewers, and Beef Filet and Horseradish Canape; party platters like Cheese and Fruit, Lox and Cream Cheese and Mediterranean Platter; and breakfast/brunch options such as Assorted Mini Quiche, Fruit Skewers with Yogurt Dip, Berry Bowl, and Mini Yogurt Parfaits. For larger options, Gelson’s additionally offers buffet entrées and sides, among them Poached Salmon, Roasted Certified Angus Beef Prime Rib, Chicken Romano; sandwich platters like Caprese and Mini Sandwiches; and sushi platters such as the 86-piece sushi and roll Masterpiece, 43-piece Half Masterpiece, and 40-piece California Roll Platter. Also available are desserts like Chocolate Dipped Strawberries and French Macarons.

Gelson’s catering department is supervised by Corporate Executive Chef Tony Dang and features in-house meat and cheese experts to help guests create the perfect charcuterie board.

“For decades, Gelson’s patrons have turned to our in-house catering department for beautiful and delicious cuisine options, so that they can relax and enjoy the day with guests,” noted Director of Hospitality Tyler Williams, who is available to advise and assist with catering orders. “I’m excited to bring my experience to the catering department for all 28 Gelson’s stores and 17 Wine Bars to deliver a go-to solution for our guests everywhere.”

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson's operates 28 locations throughout Southern California.