Gelson's Launches Proprietary Premium Coffee

Gelson’s has given its coffee assortment a boost with the launch of its Epicure Coffee Series, described by the retailers as an ultra-premium line developed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based specialty roaster and café group Go Get Em Tiger.

The four initial 12-ounce whole bean coffees will be available now at all 28 Gelson’s stores across Southern California.

The highest tier of its customer rewards program, Epicure is also the name of Gelson’s top-of-the-line Epicure Wine Series, introduced in 2022, which has gone on to earn 90+ scores from Wine Enthusiast for the 2019 Single Vineyard Epicure Series Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2020 Single Vineyard Epicure Series Yountville Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Epicure Coffee Series debuts with four varieties, three single-origin and one blend, ranging from medium-light bodied to medium-dark bodied. Sourced from international producers and roasted locally in L.A. County, the assortment includes:

Abaya Lake Ethiopia (medium-light bodied) is a single-origin African variety grown in the Nensebo Woreda region, which claimed more than one-third of the Cup of Excellence winners in the inaugural 2020 Ethiopia Tasting Competition.

Boa Vista Brazil (medium-bodied) hails from a farm with more than 1,600 hectares of planted coffee in Brazil’s Cerrado Mineiro region, known for its well-defined seasons that produce high-quality specialty coffees.

Cerro de Oro Guatemala (medium-bodied) is a single-origin coffee harvested by small shareholding producers primarily in the village of Pacoc in southern Guatemala from the steep Atitlán volcano region.

Gelson’s Reserve (medium-dark bodied) delivers a robust experience as the Epicure Coffee Series signature blend, comprised of three varieties, each with unique qualities and flavors, grown in Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras.

Gelson’s Epicure Coffee Series joins other premium coffee brands currently sold at Gelson’s, which include Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia, Peet’s, Philz Coffee, and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, as well as close to two dozen ground and whole bean Gelson’s private-label coffees.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Go Get Em Tiger to launch our Epicure Coffee Series,” said Rich Gillmore, VP of center store at Gelson’s. “For our guests who truly enjoy and appreciate some of the best coffees in the world, we hope this will become a savored part of every day.”