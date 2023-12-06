Drama Spills Over From TV Show to Coffee Case

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and Community Coffee CEO David Belanger teamed up to offer a line of show-inspired coffee.

Life is imitating art in some ways, with a brand showdown between the head of the popular “Yellowstone” series and an actor on the television show. The controversy is percolating between creator Taylor Sheridan and one of the stars, Cole Hauser.

Hauser recently co-founded a line of coffee under the Free Rein Coffee Co. brand. Sold online, the collection includes six blends available in whole bean, ground and pod form.

[Read more: “‘Yellowstone’ Food Line Debuts More Cowboy-Inspired Products”]

Sheridan, meanwhile, partnered with Louisiana-based CPG brand Community Coffee and Keurig to roll out a line of Bosque Ranch craft coffee. That coffee is sold online and on Amazon.com.

According to a report in USA Today, Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit in a Texas court on Nov. 21, citing copyright infringement and false advertising. Bosque Ranch alleges that the logos are remarkably similar, among other complaints.