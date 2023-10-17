‘Yellowstone’ Food Line Debuts More Cowboy-Inspired Products

Following an initial product launch in July, FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products have expanded the Yellowstone grocery product line of elevated cowboy cuisine with the introduction of several new offerings, including smoked thick-cut bacon, breakfast sausage, smoked shredded brisket, smoked pulled pork and burnt ends, along with two flavors of baked beans.

“I’m excited by these new line additions that continue to bring the distinctive flavors of the Dutton Ranch to families across the nation, and it fills me with immense pride to be part of this journey,” said actor and cookbook author Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau. “From breakfast to dinner, the range of Yellowstone food truly captures the essence of the Yellowstone franchise. I hope you enjoy these hearty meals inspired by some of the favorites from the Dutton household.”

The latest additions to the Yellowstone line are:

Yellowstone Breakfast Sausage and Bacon, including authentic Western breakfast staples like Yellowstone Original Breakfast Links (Sausage), Yellowstone Bacon Breakfast Links (Sausage), and Yellowstone Extra Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon, all by Stampede Meats Inc. The items are produced in the United States with premium smoked pork and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

Yellowstone Smoked Meats are refrigerated, fully cooked heat-and-eat meats crafted by Old Hickory Smokehouse and include Yellowstone Shredded Brisket, Yellowstone Pulled Pork and Yellowstone Brisket Burnt Ends. Each includes a BBQ sauce packet to dress to your preference. The refrigerated protein lineup will also feature the decadent Yellowstone Cheesy Bacon Mac, a gourmet comfort food creation by Zinetti Foods.

Yellowstone Baked Beans are a restaurant-quality side dish that, according to FoodStory Brands, offers significantly more meat than competing baked bean products. Produced by Nashville-based Vietti Foods Inc., both the Yellowstone Baked Beans with Bacon and the Yellowstone Beef and BBQ Baked Beans deliver a sweet and savory experience.

The above new products are now available at select Walmart stores.

“From the start, we envisioned a holistic line of cowboy comfort foods that serve all eating occasions with elevated quality and authentic flavor profiles. We are proud and honored to expand the partnership with Paramount to continue serving up genuine Yellowstone-inspired food for fans and families across the country,” said Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of business development at Phoenix-based FoodStory Brands.

The introduction of these new items marks the start of several planned expansions for the Yellowstone food and beverage line.

Launched this past spring, the original Yellowstone line debuted with 100% Arabica Coffee, Seasonings and Rubs, Jerky/Meat Snacks, and Angus Beef Chili, which are variously available at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, H-E-B., Jewel, Meijer, Menards, Shaw’s, and in select Safeway and Albertsons stores.