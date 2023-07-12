‘Yellowstone’ TV Series Comes to Supermarkets Via New Western Cuisine Line

Yellowstone Coffee features 100% Arabica coffee beans for a high-quality, full-bodied taste, whether consumers prefer the smooth and balanced notes of Bunkhouse Medium Roast, the bold and robust profile of Ranch House Dark Roast or the sweet and indulgent taste of Caramel Oatmeal Light Roast. This product is available in 12-count single serve coffee pods and 12-oz. bags of ground coffee.

Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs aims to elevate home-cooked meats and vegetables with frontier-forward flavors like Cattleman Steak, Cowboy BBQ, Skillet Butter & Herb, and Smoky Bourbon. Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs are made by Watkins Co., which has been crafting award-winning gourmet flavors since 1868. Yellowstone Skillet Butter & Herb Seasoning and Rub is a buttery blend of flavors and aromas complemented with garlic, salt, and mild black pepper, while Yellowstone Cattleman Steak Seasoning and Rub is a balanced blend of sea salt, garlic, onion, and spices for a ranch-style flavor that enhances meats’ natural flavor.

Yellowstone Angus Beef Chili is an authentic blend of lean Angus beef and zesty spices. Produced by Vietti Foods of Nashville, Tenn., this homestyle chili is available with or without beans and has significantly more protein and less fat than other leading beef chili brands.

Yellowstone Meat Snacks are inspired by the centuries-old tradition of curing meats for long journeys. Featuring Angus Beef Sticks, American Wagyu Beef Sticks and Hunter’s Sausage, each protein-packed snack is naturally hardwood smoked in Washington state. Crafted in partnership with Oberto’s Cattleman’s Cut brand, these premium snacks will launch at Walmart in early September.

Yellowstone Breakfast Meats will also be available at Walmart this October. This line of authentic, Western breakfast staples includes Original and Bacon Breakfast Sausage Links, as well as Thick Cut Bacon made by Stampede Meats.

“'Yellowstone' fans continue to look for ways to further engage with the brand and this new line is a natural extension of the Western lifestyle depicted in the show,” said Dion Vlachos, EVP, licensing and retail, consumer products and experiences at Paramount. “We are thrilled to partner with FoodStory Brands to curate authentic Western cuisine and bring the rustic roots and authentic flavors of 'Yellowstone' to life, and we are so pleased with how retailers have embraced the products.”

“It’s an honor to partner with Paramount Consumer Products and bring the cultural phenomenon of ‘Yellowstone’ to America’s dining tables,” said Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of business development at Phoenix-based FoodStory Brands. “Our mission is to bring the best stories to life in food, and rarely does an entertainment brand authentically belong in nearly every category in the grocery store, from meat snacks, to coffee, to seasonings, smoked meats, chili, and beyond. With the products that FoodStory Brands and our partners are developing, Yellowstone has the potential to be the first entertainment property to transcend TV and become a major cross-category food and beverage brand for years to come.”