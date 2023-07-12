Advertisement
‘Yellowstone’ TV Series Comes to Supermarkets Via New Western Cuisine Line

Hit show has potential to be 1st entertainment property to transcend TV and become major cross-category food brand
Yellowstone
"Yellowstone" actor and author Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau

Fans of the popular television series “Yellowstone” can now enjoy elevated Western cuisine inspired by the program. FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products have launched a new Yellowstone supermarket line. Embodying the rustic, authentic experience of the “Yellowstone” universe, the line includes premium coffee, seasonings and rubs, meat snacks, and Angus beef chili. Breakfast meats, proteins, and beyond are planned for this line’s ongoing expansion. Products are now available at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, H.E.B., and in select Safeway and Albertsons stores with many more retailers to come. 

“For me, it’s deeply meaningful to partner with FoodStory Brands on the launch of Yellowstone cuisine, as I’m not only head of craft services for the show but also the on-screen chef for the Dutton family,” said “Yellowstone” actor Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau. “I am thrilled to be part of the launch and beyond as an ambassador of this new line. ‘Yellowstone’ has an exceptional culinary point of view with authentic Western cuisine, and I’m excited to share it with our fans.” Guilbeau is also the author of a new cookbook “Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook.”

The new line of Yellowstone Western cuisine will roll out ongoing expansions across multiple food and beverage categories.

Yellowstone
Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs aims to elevate home-cooked meats and vegetables with frontier-forward flavors like Cattleman Steak, Cowboy BBQ, Skillet Butter & Herb and Smoky Bourbon.

Yellowstone Coffee features 100% Arabica coffee beans for a high-quality, full-bodied taste, whether consumers prefer the smooth and balanced notes of Bunkhouse Medium Roast, the bold and robust profile of Ranch House Dark Roast or the sweet and indulgent taste of Caramel Oatmeal Light Roast. This product is available in 12-count single serve coffee pods and 12-oz. bags of ground coffee.

Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs aims to elevate home-cooked meats and vegetables with frontier-forward flavors like Cattleman Steak, Cowboy BBQ, Skillet Butter & Herb, and Smoky Bourbon. Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs are made by Watkins Co., which has been crafting award-winning gourmet flavors since 1868. Yellowstone Skillet Butter & Herb Seasoning and Rub is a buttery blend of flavors and aromas complemented with garlic, salt, and mild black pepper, while Yellowstone Cattleman Steak Seasoning and Rub is a balanced blend of sea salt, garlic, onion, and spices for a ranch-style flavor that enhances meats’ natural flavor.

Yellowstone Angus Beef Chili is an authentic blend of lean Angus beef and zesty spices. Produced by Vietti Foods of Nashville, Tenn., this homestyle chili is available with or without beans and has significantly more protein and less fat than other leading beef chili brands.

Yellowstone Meat Snacks are inspired by the centuries-old tradition of curing meats for long journeys. Featuring Angus Beef Sticks, American Wagyu Beef Sticks and Hunter’s Sausage, each protein-packed snack is naturally hardwood smoked in Washington state. Crafted in partnership with Oberto’s Cattleman’s Cut brand, these premium snacks will launch at Walmart in early September.

Yellowstone Breakfast Meats will also be available at Walmart this October. This line of authentic, Western breakfast staples includes Original and Bacon Breakfast Sausage Links, as well as Thick Cut Bacon made by Stampede Meats.

“'Yellowstone' fans continue to look for ways to further engage with the brand and this new line is a natural extension of the Western lifestyle depicted in the show,” said Dion Vlachos, EVP, licensing and retail, consumer products and experiences at Paramount. “We are thrilled to partner with FoodStory Brands to curate authentic Western cuisine and bring the rustic roots and authentic flavors of 'Yellowstone' to life, and we are so pleased with how retailers have embraced the products.”

“It’s an honor to partner with Paramount Consumer Products and bring the cultural phenomenon of ‘Yellowstone’ to America’s dining tables,” said Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of business development at Phoenix-based FoodStory Brands. “Our mission is to bring the best stories to life in food, and rarely does an entertainment brand authentically belong in nearly every category in the grocery store, from meat snacks, to coffee, to seasonings, smoked meats, chili, and beyond. With the products that FoodStory Brands and our partners are developing, Yellowstone has the potential to be the first entertainment property to transcend TV and become a major cross-category food and beverage brand for years to come.”

