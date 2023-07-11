Cultivated, Plant-Based Meats vs. Animal Proteins

Last month, Upside Foods and Good Meat received grants of inspection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, enabling the companies to sell cultivated chicken products in the United States. This move has brought such proteins — described by The Good Food Institute (GFI) as “real meat made with a fraction of the resources required for conventionally produced meat” — even further into the spotlight, as well as more likely to be sold at grocery stores in the near future.

The USDA’s action “marks a pivotal moment in food and agriculture,” asserts Bruce Friedrich, president of Washington, D.C.-based GFI, a nonprofit think tank working to advance cultivated meat and alternative protein innovation worldwide. “Consumers are now one giant step closer to enjoying the meat they love without compromise. Global demand for meat is projected to double by 2050. Breakthroughs like cultivated meat enable the world to diversify protein production while slashing emissions, increasing food security, reducing risks to public health, and freeing up lands and waters for restoration and recovery. Given the stakes, a transition toward cultivated meat and other alternative proteins is as essential as the global transition to renewable energy. And just like renewable energy, massive public investment is key to ensuring these new sustainable foods can scale, create future-focused jobs and benefit everyone.”

Marketing Cultivated Meat

Berkeley, Calif.-based Upside Foods, which grows meat, poultry and seafood directly from animal cells, has also launched a contest that consumers can enter via social media for a chance to be among the first in the United States to eat its cultivated chicken. Both Upside and Alameda, Calif.-based Good Meat, which first launched its product in Singapore in 2020, have disclosed plans to offer their cultivated chicken initially at select restaurants in the United States.

“Consumer reaction to these cultivated meat products will likely be a mix of curiosity, excitement and perhaps initial hesitation,” notes Justin Dranschak, a cell line development expert and the director of biopharma at San Jose, Calif.-based Molecular Devices, which develops the synthetic biology technology to create lab-grown meat. “The concept of lab-grown meat is still new and may require a period of adjustment for many consumers. However, the underlying trends towards healthier, more sustainable and ethically sourced food products are strong indicators that many consumers will be open to trying these products.”