Cultivated, Plant-Based Meats vs. Animal Proteins
When asked how suppliers and retailers can best encourage consumers to try cultivated meat, Dranschak suggests the following:
“Transparency is critical in addressing potential concerns and encouraging trial. Suppliers and retailers can provide detailed yet accessible information about how the meat is grown, the rigorous safety measures in place, and the benefits in terms of sustainability and animal welfare. Clear labeling, interactive displays, informative websites and open dialogues on social media platforms can all be tools for education and engagement.
“Tasting sessions or promotional events are another great strategy to encourage trial. If consumers can taste the product and find that it matches or surpasses the quality of traditional meat, this could greatly influence their perception and willingness to purchase.
“Additionally, consumers’ questions often revolve around taste, texture, safety and nutritional content. Suppliers and retailers should be prepared to answer these questions confidently. They can share that the taste and texture of cultivated meat is designed to closely mimic that of conventional meat. As for safety and nutrition, they can explain that these products go through rigorous testing and regulatory oversight to ensure they meet or exceed the standards set for traditional meat.
“Storytelling also plays a crucial role. Highlighting the stories of the scientists, farmers and innovators behind these products can help build a stronger emotional connection with consumers. By emphasizing the care, dedication and innovation that goes into each product, suppliers and retailers can frame cultivated meat as not just an alternative, but as a thoughtful choice for consumers who care about health, animals and the planet.”
“The key here is education,” advises Ali Khademhosseini, founder and CEO of Omeat, a Los Angeles-based cultivated ground beef startup that also plans to debut in U.S. restaurants once it receives government approval. “The best and only way to encourage repeat purchases in-store is through education. Retailers should message the benefits of cultivated meat as it pertains to nutritional benefits and increased food safety, and how its process is better for the future of our planet compared to conventional options.”
Backed by $40 million in funding, Omeat recently emerged from stealth mode with a patent-pending technological process that it describes as far more sustainable and humane than conventional methods of meat production. The company is also building a pilot plant slated to go live later this year.