Plant-Based Eating for Health

Helping shoppers with plant-based eating is a smart business strategy and opportunity for retailers to grow sales across the entire store. Plant-based food sales grew 6.6% over the previous year to reach $8 billion in total sales in 2022 in the United States, growing at a rate faster than animal-based food and total food and beverage sales. Health is a key factor driving shoppers to purchase plant-based food products, despite inflation and rising food costs.

According to the “2023 US Grocery Shopper Trends Report” from FMI — The Food Industry Association, 44% of consumers are making a greater effort to select more nutritious options versus a year ago. To help shoppers, retail-based Food as Medicine programs such as produce prescription initiatives empower shoppers to buy more plant foods, with the explicit goal of improving diet-related health conditions. The American Heart Association and the American Institute for Cancer Research both promote “plant-based” diets. When it comes down to speaking to consumers, however, there’s confusion about the foods that are included (and excluded) in plant-based eating. Following is what retailers need to know about healthier plant-based eating.

Who Is the Plant-Based Shopper?

Everyone. Most individuals purchasing plant-based foods identify as “flexitarians,” meaning that they eat a wide range of foods, including animal foods, in addition to a wide range of other foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seafood, eggs and dairy. Shoppers who identify as vegetarians (may consume eggs and dairy) and vegans (no animal products) represent the minority of shoppers and less than 10% of the U.S. population.

According to “The Power of Plant-Based Foods,” a new report published in 2022 by FMI, younger generations, including Gen Z and Millennials, purchase more plant-based alternatives and make a greater effort compared with older generations, including Gen X and Boomers, in selecting plant-based foods and beverages.