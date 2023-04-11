‘Resilient’ Plant-Based Food Industry Hits $8M in Dollar Sales

80% of households are repeating those purchases, showing their loyalty to and satisfaction with plant-based foods.

60% of total U.S. households are buying plant-based foods, and an impressive

While all animal-based categories decreased in units, plant-based categories saw considerable unit growth in the following five categories: plant-based creamers, eggs, protein powders, ready-to-drink beverages, and dips and spreads.