Americans' Devotion to Packaged Water Rises

Americans remain devoted to bottled water. Last year, packaged water sales increased an estimated 12.8%, according to Mintel research.

“Water’s ultimate health halo, along with increased interest in small personal indulgences, signals new opportunities for premium, functional, sustainable packaged water products,” notes Caleb Bryant, associate director of food and drink reports at Chicago-based Mintel.

Bryant adds that category growth is concentrated on both ends of the price spectrum, with sales of private label bottled water showing a nearly 30% increase last year. At the same time, premium bottled water brands also experienced increased sales as consumers gravitated to lifestyle water brands.

New Flavors A Key Driver

Some brands in the sparkling water category were challenged by supply chain issues last year, but the category is expected to expand as new flavors and brands enter the category and consumers increasingly seek out flavorful, low-calorie alternatives to alcoholic beverages.

One of the fastest-growing independent sparkling water brands, Waterloo, wasn’t immune to supply chain issues, but according to Kathy Maurella, chief marketing officer at Austin, Texas-based Waterloo Sparkling Water, the brand has continued to grow through distribution, launching nationally in Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts and BJ’s, as well as expanding shelf presence in core retailers such as Publix and Kroger.

The brand recently added two new flavors to its lineup, Orange Vanilla and Ginger Citrus Twist, along with a limited-time-only Tropical Fruit sparkling water offering for summer, and is planning more new flavors for fall.

“Flavor innovation drives incremental growth for our brand and the category,” says Maurella. “Limited-time offers also play an important role, delivering a seasonal connection for additional consumer interest.”

Other brands are vying for shelf space with new flavors. The Coca-Cola Co.’s Topo Chico recently launched Topo Chico Sabores, a new sub-brand collection of sparkling water flavored with fruit juice and herbal extracts. The line consists of three flavors: Blueberry, with a hint of hibiscus extract; Tangerine, with a hint of ginger extract; and Lime, with a hint of mint extract.

“The mass popularity of the Topo Chico Twist of Grapefruit and Twist of Lime flavors pointed toward an opportunity to double down on flavor,” observes Fred Mitchell, marketing director for the Plano, Texas-based brand. “We selected the new flavors based on consumer interest and demand. There is a rise in consumer interest for more citrus-forward flavors and fusions.”

The Topo Chico Sabores line is packaged in aluminum cans, a departure from Topo Chico’s signature glass bottle. Mitchell notes that the packaging is suited to summertime occasions in locations where glass may not be allowed, such as parks, concerts, beaches and skate parks.

The Clearly Food & Beverage Co., based in Gormley, Ontario, recently launched Clearly Canadian Essence in two flavors, Grapefruit and Limon. The new line contains only sparkling Canadian spring water and natural vegan flavors, with no added sweeteners and only natural ingredients.

Watermelon has emerged as a favorite flavor among still water brands this year, with both the Boxed Water and Lemon Perfect brands adding limited-edition watermelon flavors to their lineups.

“We decided to add watermelon as a summer splash, since we felt there was critical mass for water hydration with subtle, natural flavors that pair with different seasons or varying times or occasions in the day,” explains Kavita Shah, VP of marketing at Holland, Mich.-based Boxed Water.