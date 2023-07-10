Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drinks Are Target of Proposed Probe

An energy drink that surged in popularity in the U.K. last year and more recently in the United States may be getting a closer look by regulators in this country. The line of colorfully-packaged Prime Energy beverages, which are especially popular among children and teens despite being recommended for those over 18, is in the crosshairs of Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Schumer recently held a news conference to encourage the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review the drink because of its high levels of caffeine that can potentially cause health issues in young people. A 12-oz. can of Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, 300 milligrams of electrolytes, zero sugar and 10 calories.

“At just 12 ounces Prime has an eye-popping level of caffeine and that’s giving parents and doctors the jitters for the kids that are targets,” Schumer declared, noting that a bottle of Prime has more than twice the caffeine of a can of Red Bull and six times more caffeine than a can of Coca-Cola soda.

While the makers of Prime state that the drink is not intended for children, the lawmaker contends that the product is enticing to a younger demographics because of its vibrant aesthetic and its social media and marketing approach.

“Buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets,” Schumer added. “Prime is born from the reels of social media and the enigmatic world of influencers. Kids see it on their phones as they scroll and then they actually have a need for it.”

A pediatrician who appeared at the news conference with the senator shared her concerns. “This is not a good night’s sleep followed by a nutritious meal. What this drink is giving you is a caffeine rush. It is a high followed by a crash,” said Dr. Edith Brach-Sanchez of Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center.

Rolled out in the U.S. market in January, Prime Energy drinks are available in Ice Pop, Lemon Lime, Blue Raspberry and Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon and Orange Mango flavors. Prime also sells a sports drink called Prime Hydration, which does not contain caffeine, along with Prime Hydration+ sticks. The brand was founded by social media influencer, actors and professional wrestler Logan Paul and YouTube star, rapper and boxer KSI in 2022.