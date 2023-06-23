Energy Drink Category Makes Savvy Moves

There’s plenty of vigor in the energy drink category. It’s not only being fueled by core category loyalists, but also by new users attracted to better-for-you options boasting natural ingredients, noncaffeinated formulas, added dietary supplements, zero sweeteners and a variety of new flavors. As a result, Caleb Bryant, associate director of food and drink reports at Chicago-based Mintel, notes that the appeal of energy beverages is broader than ever, particularly among younger female consumers.

Celsius, a line of energy beverages made with energy-boosting ingredients, essential vitamins and zero sugar, is one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands among that new user group of younger female consumers, according to Mintel. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based brand’s positioning as an alternative energy drink focused on healthy energy and aspirational fitness lifestyle marketing is a growing segment in the category. Celsius recently expanded its line with a new Green Apple Cherry flavor.

“A new generation of consumers is embracing better-for-you options across the beverage landscape, and the continued need for clean energy is rising to meet these new energy drinkers,” says Anne Wilcox, SVP, innovation and insights at Preston, Wash.-based Talking Rain Beverage Co. “Additional research has shown that more and more women are joining the ranks of energy drinkers to manage busy lifestyles including work and home. These consumers are not looking for exotic muscle-building ingredients; rather, they are looking for great flavor and cleaner options.”

Talking Rain recently debuted its own answer to that need: Sparkling Ice +Energy, a line of energy drinks positioned as an approachable option for consumers seeking cleaner and better-for-you energy sources.

The three-flavor line of beverages, available in 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans, is sugar-free and delivers a boost of caffeine along with B vitamins for added immunity support, and L-theanine to help improve concentration. The line is being test-marketed in Northern California and the Midwest.