SPECIAL REPORT: The Latest Food Packaging Innovations

Don’t Forget Functionality and Convenience

However sustainable it is, packaging must still perform well and make life simpler — no one wants a leaky or hard-to-open carton.

“When it comes to functionality, I think one of the most interesting trends is the growth of universal design — designing inclusively and with the needs of people/users with a disability front of mind,” says Equator Design’s Duffy. “What’s great about this is, when you approach packaging design — or any type of design — this way, you often end up creating an end product that benefits everyone. Easy-open packaging is a great example: It doesn’t have any plastic wrapping or twist ties. Instead, it has elements like loops that can be pulled with one hand to pop the packaging open. Not only have you forfeited plastic in this instance, you’ve created something that’s a dream to open, whether you’re disabled or not.”

Duffy goes on to mention the NaviLens code and app, which he describes as “an absolute game-changer for blind consumer inclusivity. Kellogg’s has utilized this transformational technology on its cereal boxes, which can be detected significant distances away in a fraction of the time, not only helping the consumer locate the item itself, but [also] get key information, such as allergy warnings or recycling instructions, in spoken form. It can also pick up product information that is blurred or presented at acute angles, which is truly incredible. NaviLens is an exceptional example of how brands can put accessibility at the forefront of design and packaging decisions to become a true catalyst for change.”

One trending feature of packaging facilitates preparation of the product inside.

“‘Cook-in’ or ‘crisping’ trays are not only innovative ways to crisp, steam or bake products in a microwave or conventional oven, they’re also the primary packaging at shelf,” notes Peter Boosalis, VP of business development at Sussex, Wis.-based global marketing experience company Quad. “They’re based on the same theory as steam bags for vegetables, which, as the primary package, not only market the product on the frozen shelf, but also serve as a convenient vehicle for cooking the food in the microwave. Embedding crisping substrates and designing in steam-release venting enhance functionality because they mean the primary packaging itself improves cooked-product performance.”

Continues Boosalis: “There are a lot of innovations in this space. Think about products, like pre-seasoned proteins, that you prepare in the same wrapper that they come in, or snack bowls for on-the-go or hand-held pizza items, which use a crisping barrier in the microwavable primary packaging. These package designs are highly convenient for cooking, and the user can simply recycle or throw away the cooking vehicle, which is also the primary packaging. There’s little to no mess, and no dishes to wash.”

Although he concedes that “of course, there are concerns about sustainability” with these types of solutions, he’s also quick to point out that “often, there are fewer materials needed for these food packages, and many of the substrates are recyclable.”

When asked about future developments in the functionality and convenience space — including forthcoming solutions’ eco-friendliness — Boosalis replies: “Look for even more innovation where the packaging makes preparing food in the microwave, oven or stovetop an experience that’s clean, quick and easy. Recycling will continue to improve, alongside more and more options for sustainable packaging, including using less material for smart food prep. The U.S. tends to look to the U.K. for package and food prep innovations, so watch our friends in Europe for the latest in quick, easy and high-quality food prep concepts.”

Packaging business expert Marinac also weighs in on that last point, noting that “many packaging styles and materials have been in use successfully in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand for five years or more before the U.S. market has even noticed.”

Additionally, e-commerce is giving rise to new conceptual approaches.

“The continued charge of online shopping is putting new demands on packaging and, as a result, pack design will need to be specifically tailored to it,” observes Duffy. “Unboxing at home will become more prevalent, so brands and retailers need to get an effective grip on this to support the customer experience and their engagement with the product when consumers are not purchasing in a physical store.”