Solving the Perennial Jar-Opening Struggle

The struggle is real for many people who find it difficult to open food jars. One brand of pasta sauces is aiming to make that task easier for consumers by teaming up with a packaging supplier.

Guglielmo’s Sauce, based in Rochester, N.Y., is the first brand to use the EEASY Lid from Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) on its full line of sauces. The lid is already used for private label sauces made for Boyer’s Food Markets.

CCT’s aluminum lug lid was engineered to reduce the amount of torque needed to open a jar by 50%, as users simply press a button on the lid to vent the vacuum-sealed jar. The lids are made at CCT’s facility in Dayton, Ohio, which can produce about 800 lids per minute. CCT teamed up with co-packer Craft Cannery to produce the jars for Guglielmo’s and Boyer’s.