PepsiCo Ramps Up Reusable Models

PepsiCo is doubling down on its sustainability commitments. The Harrison, N.Y.-headquartered company announced that it plans to broaden offerings available in reusable models, upsizing that segment from 10% to 20% of its portfolio.

As part of its goals to reduce virgin plastic per serving by 50% by 2030 and to become Net Zero by 2040, the company has been steadily building its capabilities to deliver beverages in reusable models. In 2018, for example, PepsiCo acquired the reuse platform SodaStream.

Going forward, PepsiCo is expanding its SodaStream business to more household and workplace settings. The beverage behemoth also shared that it is building out its refillable plastic (PEG) and glass bottle offerings in partnership with its bottlers, will widen its fountain drink business with reusable cups and is speeding growth in concentrated powers and tablets that allow customers to personalize drinks in their own containers.

The push for more reusable models includes partnerships with other organizations, including the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s "Reuse – Rethinking Packaging" initiative and the Closed Loop Partners NextGen Consortium, among others. This is also a global effort, as PepsiCo has more than 80 markets that offer reusable packaging solutions, many of them with refillable and returnable glass and plastic programs.

"Fundamentally transforming the traditional beverage consumption model will require making reusable and refillable options accessible and convenient, at scale, for consumers – and that's what PepsiCo aims to do," remarked Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer. "PepsiCo will accelerate our investment in disruptive innovation and advocate for policies that allow us to scale up reusable packaging options, platforms and programs so that we can offer consumers a wide variety of alternative ways to enjoy their favorite beverages while moving away from reliance on single-use packaging."

Added Sander Defruyt, lead for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Plastic Initiative: "We know we cannot recycle our way out of this plastic pollution crisis. By avoiding single-use packaging waste in the first place, reuse business models are an important part of creating a circular economy."

The efforts are making a difference, according to PepsiCo. Among other impacts, the CPG shared that SodaStream and SodaStream Professional potentially eliminates the need for more than 200 plastic billion bottles by 2030.