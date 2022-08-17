Turning Toward Guilt-Free Plastic Packaging

Technological Advancements

As the rest of the country braces for similar legislation, several suppliers are working to create more planet-friendly packaging options.

Not only is Inline Plastics making sure that its plastic food containers are recyclable, the manufacturer is also ensuring that its packaging is tamper-proof while maintaining the temperature of warm and hot prepared foods alike.

Safe-T-Chef is the first polypropylene container with the company’s patented tear-strip technology. Polypropylene is safe for both microwave and dishwasher use. Consumers can additionally serve and eat foods directly from the container, without the need to transfer them to a plate.

The clear packaging is also preferred by the recycling industry for its ease of sorting and processing.

[Read more: "Sustainability More Top of Mind Among Consumers"]

“Our commitment to innovative products that align with our sustainability initiatives carried over into the development of this new line,” says Tom Orkisz, chairman and CEO of Shelton, Conn.-based Inline Plastics.

Inline’s portfolio consists of 12 options ranging in shape (rectangular, square and round) and capacity (from 12- to 35-ounce sizes). This combination offers a packaging solution for anything from individual- or family-size side dishes to entrées or even multicourse meals.

Meanwhile, Cruz Foam Inc., a circular materials startup company, recently revealed several significant developments in the company’s transition to commercialization, including the opening of a production facility and the addition of new investors: actor Leonardo DiCaprio plus fellow celeb Ashton Kutcher and talent manager Guy Oseary’s climate-focused investment group SoundWaves. DiCaprio and Kutcher have also signed on as advisors.

According to the company, Cruz Foam is an earth-friendly foam material used in protective packaging that matches the strength, flexibility and protective qualities of petroleum-based foams — commonly known as Styrofoam — but breaks down in soil and actually serves as a fertilizer by promoting healthy soil growth. Cruz Foam’s patented formula harnesses the power of naturally sourced biopolymers to be compostable. The company was selected from hundreds of candidates as a finalist in Rabobank’s Foodbytes 2021 program supporting startup companies innovating in food industry technology.

“We are excited to enter a new phase of growth with our new facility enabling the scaled production of Cruz Foam products, which are currently being utilized in a series of pilot programs,” says John Felts, CEO and co-founder of Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Cruz Foam.

“The mission to eliminate single-use plastics in the ongoing battle for a cleaner and more sustainable environment makes me excited to join as an investor and advisor, and I look forward to what we’ll achieve together,” notes DiCaprio.

“We see huge potential in the adoption of Cruz Foam’s consumer packaging as the industry moves away from petroleum-based products and towards new biomaterial technologies,” adds Kutcher.

Traditionally considered a leader in pharma packaging, another materials science company, TekniPlex, recently reorganized to launch a distinct consumer products division that includes food and beverage solutions.

Thanks to strategic acquisitions, the Wayne, Pa.-based company has significantly increased its ability to provide sustainable packaging solutions geared toward the perimeter section of food retail. In May, TekniPlex introduced 100% PET Processor Trays that offer premium product display while addressing common packaging challenges prevalent in the poultry industry, particularly higher-end products such as those labeled organic, non-GMO or sustainably sourced.

TekniPlex Consumer Products is also expanding its product line to include foam polypropylene processor trays for various fresh food products — diversifying material offerings for this category. Foam polypropylene (recycling code 5) has many attractive benefits for the food industry, among them being durable, lightweight and heat-resistant, and is FDA approved for direct food contact.

A winner in this year’s Agricultural Plastics Innovation Challenge, Enerra Corp. offers technology that addresses the need for new recycling processes. The San Bernardino, Calif.-based company operates a patented plastic reformation technology that converts difficult-to-recycle agricultural plastics into market-ready transportation fuels. This is accomplished without toxic catalysts or harmful emissions.

“Enerra Corp. is tackling a current challenge by finding a creative outlet for the recycling of agricultural plastics that would otherwise be destined for landfills,” notes Thomas Taggart, VP of operations at Watsonville-based California Giant Berry Farms. “They are providing an attractive alternative to costly fossil fuels.”

Enerra is currently moving into a field production pilot with strawberry producer Driscoll’s, also based in Watsonville, Calif., and will continue to explore pilot opportunities with other industry partners.