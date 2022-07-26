Most Americans Buying, Thinking About Plant-Based Products

According to the Plant Based Products Council’s (PBPC) recently released 2022 consumer research study, strong interest in plant-based products shows how the industry continues to grow: 71% of consumers said that they consciously think about products and packaging made from plant-based materials when they shop.

“This year’s consumer research findings really underscore that the majority of American consumers are thinking about, buying and using plant-based products,” noted PBPC Executive Director Jessica Bowman. “Awareness has been one of our biggest hurdles as an industry – this year’s findings show that we are overcoming that. We expect consumers’ growing demand to continue, and PBPC is focused on ensuring our state- and federal-level policies allow the plant-based products industry to tap into its full potential and meet that demand.”

The study found that nearly nine in 10 consumers are planning on purchasing a plant-based product in the near future, and consumers are more likely to think highly of stakeholders who make, use or support the industry. Additional findings were as follows:

88% of consumers said that they’re likely to purchase products and materials made from plants in the next three months.

Just 5% of consumers who have purchased products and materials made from plants said that they’re not interested in purchasing them again.

61% of consumers said that they would be more interested in a company if it were using products and materials made from plants.

Of the types of plant-based products currently on the market:

87% of consumers were interested in buying disposable foodservice ware.

86% of consumers were interested in buying household textiles (towels, sheets, etc.).

85% of consumers were interested in buying personal care products (lotions, cosmetics, etc.).

84% of consumers are interested in buying single-use plastic bags.

84% of consumers are interested in buying clothing.

After learning that farmers and those in the agriculture industry are making it possible to produce products and materials made from plants, 69% of consumers said that they feel more favorably toward farmers and those in the agriculture industry.

According to the 2022 findings, consumers cited recyclability, compostability and the environment as their main reasons for buying a plant-based product. At the same time, 21% of consumers noted inaccessible waste disposal infrastructure as a top factor when deciding not to buy these types of products. As key legislation such as the Farm Bill and the 2022 midterms approach, 66% of consumers said that they’re more likely to vote for a candidate who has shown support for sustainability initiatives regarding energy, agriculture, waste, alternatives to plastic, clean air, clean water, and/or the environment.

The 2022 PBPC Consumer Research study, revealing trends in consumer attitudes and awareness of products made from renewable inputs like corn, soy, and hemp, was conducted by Reston, Va.-based Heart+Mind Strategies and included both a quantitative and qualitative component. A nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. consumers responded to an online survey fielded from April to May 2022.

Washington, D,C,-based PBPC is an association of like-minded organizations advocating for a shift toward a more circular bioeconomy through greater adoption of renewable, plant-based materials supported by appropriate end-of-life infrastructure.