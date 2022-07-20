The New White Meats

New Opportunities at Retail

Given these factors, manufacturers and retailers are embracing the opportunities presented by plant-based chicken and pork products. The first step, naturally, is to create items that pass muster with consumers.

“The main formulation challenge was finding simple and natural ingredients that when combined, created a product that mirrored chicken in every aspect, including taste and texture,” recounts Mackay, who believes that the focus of the alt meat category is headed toward whole-cut meats. “This was important, as we wanted to make sure Daring was a product that even meat eaters would love and enjoy in their traditional chicken dishes. Through a unique flavor and texture process, we were able to create a juicy, shreddable product that was even better than the animal protein.”

In response to the health concerns of plant-based eaters, “we made sure to make a product that myself, or any athlete, would eat,” he observes. “Daring is made with almost 50% less ingredients than market competitors, [but is] high in protein and has superior taste and texture. Not only that, but we wanted to make sure we were making an impact on the environment. With just a simple swap to Daring, consumers can lower their sustainable footprint and make a better impact on the planet.”

“Consumers want and expect an experience similar to meat when purchasing plant-based items,” asserts Chad Coester, SVP of Own Brands at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., whose private-brand products include Open Nature Chick’n Less Nuggets and Patties. “We aimed to achieve that in a way that makes Own Brands plant-based products stand out from competitor products on the market in both quality and cost. With more consumers trying plant-based alternatives on a regular basis, we are committed to providing an innovative variety of alternatives that are not only high-quality and flavorful, but also affordable.”

According to Coester, Albertsons has found editorial print ads, social media and influencer partnerships “particularly effective” in driving awareness of its plant-based chicken and other Open Nature offerings.

“There are a number of factors that will continue to make these meat alternative products attractive to customers,” notes Daniel Litwin, VP of procurement at Delanco, N.J.-based e-grocer Misfits Market, which offers plant-based options for shoppers. “Combining the convenience of easy-to-prepare frozen items with the health and sustainability advantages of plant-based makes items like plant-based nuggets and tenders a great option. Furthermore, as the cost of real meat continues to rise to an unprecedented level, budget-conscious consumers will likely turn to plant-based options for center-of-the-plate alternatives.”