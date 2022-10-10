Walmart+ InHome Offering Loop in Select Cities

Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, has joined Walmart’s InHome grocery delivery service in select cities. As of Oct. 10, customers in the metro areas of Bentonville and Rogers, Ark., can buy a limited assortment of products in refillable, reusable containers and have them delivered to their homes via Walmart+ InHome.

The Loop assortment includes a combination of well-known food and household products from various brands, among them Gillette, Clorox, Cascade, Kraft Heinz, Seventh Generation, and Love Beauty and Planet, with more to be added to the product portfolio in the coming months.

Walmart+ InHome enables customers to have fresh groceries, everyday essentials and other items delivered to the location of their choice: dropped off at their doorsteps or unpacked right in their kitchens or garage refrigerators.

“Identifying models that can make shopping easy, convenient, affordable and sustainable is a core part of how we pursue our commitment to becoming a regenerative business at Walmart,” said Corey Bender, VP, merchandising for household essentials, Walmart U.S. “By leaning into reuse with Loop and so many of our brand partners, we see a unique opportunity to help our customers eliminate packaging and single-use plastic from many of their regular purchases.”

After consumers use the products, they place the empty containers in a designated spot inside or outside their homes for a Walmart associate to retrieve. The containers are then sent to Loop to be sanitized and returned to participating brands to be refilled and returned to the store for future purchase.

“Loop was designed from the ground-up to reinvent the way we consume by learning from historic circular and sustainable models, while honoring the convenience afforded by our single- use consumption of today,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Trenton, N.J.-based Loop and TerraCycle. “Walmart and Loop have come together to create a simple and convenient way to enjoy a wide range of products, customized in brand-specific reusable packaging, with the convenience of in-home delivery.”

Other companies to form partnerships with Loop include Kroger, e-commerce grocery platform Boxed and Ahold Delhaize USA’s Giant Food banner.

Other companies to form partnerships with Loop include Kroger, e-commerce grocery platform Boxed and Ahold Delhaize USA's Giant Food banner.