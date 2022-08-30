Boxed Partners With TerraCycle to Amplify Recycling Efforts

E-commerce retailer and commerce technology company Boxed, Inc. is giving its customers a new way to recycle their product containers. Through a partnership with TerraCycle, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, the retailer is kicking off the Boxed Ongoing Recycling Program as part of its commitment to sustainable practices.

Any brand of home essential and personal care product containers can be recycled through the program, which offers customers prepaid shipping labels via the Boxed website. Once received by mail, the packaging is cleaned, separated by material composition and reduced to pellets to make new recycled products.

“Boxed has always prioritized recycling and reducing waste,” said Alison Weick, president of e-commerce at Boxed. “By partnering with TerraCycle, we can now amplify our recycling efforts by offering our customers a free solution to properly dispose of hard-to-recycle materials.”

The initiative is the first ongoing recycling program in the U.S. and is available to any interested individual, school, office or community organization with a Boxed account.

“With the launch of this first-of-its-kind national recycling initiative, Boxed is providing consumers with the unique opportunity to responsibly recycle their packaging and divert waste from landfills,” said TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky. “Consumers everywhere can now conveniently buy their necessities in bulk, but not at the expense of the planet.”

Boxed previously partnered with TemperPack on sustainable packaging for home delivery of chocolates and other desserts, and also participated in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum to discuss sustainable practices.

Earlier this month, Boxed announced that it is making strategic investments to grow its most profitable segments amid strong customer growth and a net revenue increase for the second quarter ending June 30. The company also shared its long-term vision to deliver high-margin growth and an accelerated path to profitability through resource reprioritization and targeted marketing efforts.