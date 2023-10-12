Say Yes To Glass: Build Your Brand With Glass Packaging

Founded in 1903, O-I has grown to become a leading global producer of glass bottles and jars, including those for the food and beverage industry. Progressive Grocer asked Alexis Guetzlaff, Director of Marketing, to discuss how the company’s innovative glass packaging can help grocery retailers elevate their private label products so they can successfully compete with national brands.

Progressive Grocer: How does O-I’s glass packaging expertise translate to the retail grocery industry?

Alexis Guetzlaff: I think it’s important to talk about the benefits that glass packaging delivers to brands and shoppers.

Glass naturally protects the flavor and integrity of the food or beverage inside; without linings or harmful chemicals, products taste the way they were intended to. With glass, textures and colors show through — customers see what’s inside, so they’re confident about what they’re buying. Glass is impermeable, which makes it the best choice for preserving products on their journey from the plant to the store to consumers’ tables. And because glass packages are easily resealed, consumers can eat or drink the contents on their own timetable without worrying about the product spoiling quickly.

Those are just some reasons shoppers view glass-packaged items as being of higher quality than products in other packaging.

Grocery retailers are working hard to make sure their own brands can successfully compete with national brands. O-I’s expertise enables retailers to offer private label products in the kind of quality glass packaging large national brands use. Glass packaging makes those store brands look as amazing as they taste so they stand out on-shelf to shoppers seeking high-quality products.