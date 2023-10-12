Say Yes To Glass: Build Your Brand With Glass Packaging
PG: Does glass packaging really have an impact on sales and profits?
AG: Most companies recognize that packaging tells their brand story through the colors, labels and messaging on the package. But they often forget to consider what that package is made of. Before thinking about the visual design elements, consider the message a skinny can or PET bottle sends about the product inside, then compare that to the quality message a glass bottle conveys. Consumers will pay more for products packaged in glass — which means prioritizing those products can help grocers generate as much revenue as possible from the limited amount of shelf space they have.
PG: How does O-I work with grocery retailers?
AG: It depends on each retailer’s needs. Often our relationship is with the co-packer. That works well when executing existing ideas, and when both sides feel standard bottles and jars are the only options. However, we believe a partnership that includes O-I, the retailer, and the filler helps activate new ideas that will provide a competitive advantage. Instead of choosing existing packaging, O-I can help grocery retailers rethink their options, consider brand family cohesiveness, and position themselves as innovators. And if a retailer wants to bring a new product to market, we can find co-packers with fill capability, too.
PG: What makes O-I different from other glass packaging companies?
AG: We offer value-added opportunities that are integrated into our manufacturing process — things like internal concept design, market intelligence, and consumer research services. We can find white space and product positioning and drive concept design for our retail partners. Having this expertise in-house, and being well-connected with our engineering teams, results in products that are eye-catching at the shelf and capable of being produced on a manufacturing line and run through our partner’s fill line. We also have consumertested stock items grocery retailers can easily commercialize, so they can hit the ground running.
Instead of just selling the container, we support the retailer’s product from idea to shelf, enabling them to leverage the benefits of glass packaging. At the end of the day, we are making it easy to say yes to glass.