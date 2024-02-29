6 Hottest Food Trends at UNFI's Orlando Show

UNFI's show attracted more than 6,200 attendees, including 3,360 retail customers and more than 740 suppliers, spread across more than 100,000 square feet, showcasing more than 1,200 brands.

More than 6,000 retailers, suppliers and trend-watchers attended the United Natural Foods Inc. Spring and Summer Selling Show this month in Orlando, Fla., and one thing is for certain: Banana water is the new coconut water.

That was just one of the emerging new food trends showcased at the show, which has become a must-attend event for spotting significant shifts in the grocery retail space early in the year.

"Customers came seeking deals for their shoppers, and suppliers were willing to accommodate them," said UNFI East Region President Kelly Sosa. "The breadth of customers, from single-store operators to national chains, coupled with the range of suppliers, created a great show energy and a win-win atmosphere, and proves why in-person shows are so valuable."

Over the two-day event, UNFI hosted more than 3,300 customers from the company's U.S. East and Central regions. They connected with UNFI’s extensive community of suppliers from across North America, who were offering a wide range of conventional, fresh, natural, and organic products as well as retail solutions for the total store.

Some of the most innovative products I saw at the show included:

"UNFI’s shows are tremendously important for us, from networking with our UNFI account team to negotiating directly with vendors," said Dave Knoop, president of Grove City County Market. "Having UNFI as a partner to support, educate, and guide our team is helping us secure valuable discounts that we can then pass on to our shoppers."

One of the most anticipated sessions at every UNFI show is the company’s unique Pitch Slam competition, where contestants pitch their innovative new products to a live audience. Seven contestants competed in Orlando’s Pitch Slam competition and the winner was The Patch Brand, which makes adhesive patches that stick to skin and contain vitamins and other nutrients. The patch enables the wearer to absorb the vitamins through the skin instead of ingesting them.

UNFI also completed the recognition of its 2023 customer Circle of Excellence winners. You can see a complete list of the winners here.

