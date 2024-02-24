What's Driving Functional Beverages

Jel Sert's Pure Kick energy/ hydration beverages come in stick powder form, making them very affordable — at around 20 cents per stick — and portable.

New Twists on Energy

Meanwhile, the three-decade-old energy drink category is seeing new twists. At Celsius, ingredients are “a little cleaner” than those of some competitors, notes Kyle Watson, EVP of marketing at the Boca Raton, Fla.-based company. Its Live Fit With Essential Energy line contains seven vitamins and zero sugar. The newest flavor, fizz-free Blue Razz Lemonade, is a refreshing combination of sweet blue raspberry and crisp, zesty citrus. Celsius also unveiled a 16-ounce package size. “It’s a refreshing flavor profile that pairs well with food and isn’t medicinal tasting,” adds Watson.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Odyssey Elixir offers a proprietary blend of 2,750 milligrams of lion’s mane and cordyceps (both functional mushrooms) per serving to support mood and provide sustained energy. Its three lines contain varying caffeine levels (0 milligrams, 85 milligrams and 222 milligrams per serving). Other ingredients include adaptogenic botanicals like L-theanine and panax ginseng root. Beverages contain no added sugar, preservatives, and artificial flavors or sweeteners.

[Never miss a story – sign up for Progressive Grocer's FREE Daily newsletter]

“Three lines provide options for every scenario, delivering sustainable energy, mental clarity and mood-boosting benefits,” says Scott Frohman, founder/CEO. “Products are positioned to replace traditional energy drinks, which give an immediate boost, then result in an energy crash after a few hours. Odyssey was formulated for sustained energy.”

Continues Frohman: “The functional beverage category has experienced a notable shift over the past year as consumers seek products with health benefits and high-quality ingredients. Our product contains natural ingredients and added benefits beyond conventional taste, hydration and energy.”

Energy beverages also come in more affordable stick powder forms. Jel Sert’s Pure Kick hydration/energy drink mix retails for about $1.25 for six sticks — about 20 cents each. Sticks should be dissolved in 500 milliliters of water. Key ingredients are B vitamins and caffeine.

Many ready-to-drink functional beverages retail for $10 to $14 per six-pack, about the same price as IPAs and other upscale beers, according to Ken Wegner, president of Chicago-based Jel Sert. “Pure Kick is affordable functionality,” adds Wegner. “Seventy-five percent of the country lives from paycheck to paycheck.” Pure Kick also requires less retail display space and is easily transported in a pocket or gym bag.

Wegner cites an uptick in the powder form of functional beverages, with other companies also offering this option. Jel Sert’s powder business is heavily driven by flavors that it licenses from branded suppliers, including Skittles, Starburst, Sun-kist, Margaritaville and Sonic drive-thrus’ limeade. “Brands get us acceptance,” he observes. “Consumers already know what it tastes like.”

Social Media and Sampling

Promotions are important when it comes to driving functional beverage sales, particularly social media and influencers. This is how young adults discover the latest products and trends. Sampling in stores and at special events is also key. While retailers call out new products, “talking about benefits is tough to do in stores,” admits White.

Albertsons’ Saenz identifies social media and digital platforms as “critical communications channels, adding that “with shoppers spending limited time at the shelf, these are the best and most targeted ways to get messages to the most relevant consumers. Popular and top products would include a heavy social and digital approach, along with appropriate in-store tactics like sampling, display and promotion.”

Looking toward the future, the functional beverage category should continue diversifying, with newness always the name of the game. What comes next is anyone’s guess. Organic salad in a can, maybe?