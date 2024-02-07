Coca-Cola Debuts New Permanent Flavor

For the first time in more than three years, Coca-Cola is rolling out a new permanent offering to its portfolio of iconic products in North America: Coca-Cola Spiced. The new flavor, which comes in full-sugar and zero-sugar versions, combines the beloved taste of Coca-Cola with refreshing raspberry notes and warm spiced flavors. Coca-Cola unveiled the beverage during a Feb. 6 Real Magic Uncapped interactive event in New York City at Edge, which is billed as the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

In a brief panel session moderated by podcaster and chef Mya Allen, company executives spoke about a number of exciting developments at Coca-Cola, including the transition of its 20-ounce bottles to 100% rPET (excluding cap and label), which is recycled and recyclable; the Feb. 7 rollout of a new global campaign for the company’s biggest growth driver, Coke Zero, called “Best Coke Ever?” and featuring tech-enabled music and messaging from the beverage itself; the importance of Gen Z to its marketing strategy; and an upcoming immersive experience in New York City that will allow consumers to try Coca-Cola Spiced, whose taste Sue Lynn Cha, VP marketing, Coca-Cola North America, aptly described as “Coca-Cola with a twist.”

The packaging design for Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar aligns with the overall visual identity of Coca-Cola and its Zero Sugar varieties. Coca-Cola Spiced retains the classic Coke red, supplemented by a sleek swirl incorporating raspberry-inspired colors. Both varieties are identified by a bold, dominant script to emphasize their place in the Coca-Cola family– white for full sugar and black for zero sugar.

Arriving at stores on Feb. 19, Coca-Cola Spiced will be available in a 12-ounce sleek can, a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, a 10-pack of mini cans, a 20-ounce bottle, a 6-pack of 0.5-liter bottles and a 2-liter bottle, while Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will come in a 12-ounce sleek can, a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles at most national retailers. According to a company spokeswoman, “Coca-Cola Spiced will be priced similarly to other Coca-Cola products and will vary [by] location/retailer.”