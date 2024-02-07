Coca-Cola Debuts New Permanent Flavor

Coca-Cola Happy Tears is Coca-Cola Creations' first limited-edition release to celebrate acts of kindness, as well as the first to be packaged in a hype kit available exclusively via TikTok.
Additionally, after capturing the tastes of such intangibles as Starlight and Dreamworld in previous releases, Coca-Cola Creations, has released its first limited-edition release to celebrate acts of kindness, as well as the first to be packaged in a hype kit available exclusively via TikTok in the United States and the United Kingdom, for $9.99 while supplies last. Coca-Cola Happy Tears will launch on Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17).
The striking can design is embossed with an iridescent teardrop, paired with various items to capture the essence of happy tears. These include “Happy Tears” stickers, kindness-themed apparel and even customized tissues. The flavor featuring the taste of Coca-Cola coupled with a splash of salty minerals to evoke tears of joy.
To mark Random Acts of Kindness Day, Coca-Cola is encouraging fans to give a hype kit featuring two 355-milliliter (12-fluid-ounce) cans to a friend so they can share a joyful moment together. Fans can also share their “drops of joy” experience through a unique new TikTok effect to help create moments of kindness. The effect prompts a random act of kindness to other fans and those around them.
“Coca-Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar is our newest Creation that embraces the power of kindness, it is also the first-ever to be sold in a hype kit exclusively available on TikTok,” noted Oana Vlad, senior director, global strategy at The Coca-Cola Co., which is based in Atlanta. “Similar to previous Coca-Cola Creations, we have developed a unique, unexpected flavor – inspired by what happy tears might taste like – in addition to creating an innovative digital experience inspired by kindness. We can’t wait to see the small acts of kindness our new drop inspires in the world.”
The campaign was developed by Forpeople, Influential, Virtue and WPP Open X/Ogilvy PR.
Since it launched in 2022, Coca-Cola Creations has employed the iconic Coca-Cola brand to create new experiences driven by collaboration, creativity and cultural connections. Through limited-edition products, the division has introduced innovative flavors, designs and experiences by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, working with artists and designers, and bring about experiences across the digital and physical realms.