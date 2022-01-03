Coca-Cola has unveiled a global innovation platform, Coca-Cola Creations, along with its first limited-edition product, Coca-Cola Starlight. Harking back to when Coca-Cola partnered with NASA 35 years ago to become one of the first soft drinks in space, the unique beverage combines iconic Coca-Cola taste with a dash of the unexpected, including a reddish hue. Its flavor includes additional notes that the company describes as “reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.” Available for a limited time across North America, and in select countries in the coming months in the zero-sugar variety only, Coca-Cola Starlight boasts a novel packaging design featuring a multidimensional light-filled star field, and is supported by a digital-first marketing campaign that includes a partnership with pop star Ava Max. The regular or zero-sugar beverage comes in 20-ounce PET bottles and 7.5-ounce mini cans, and the pricing is aligned with that of similar Coke products currently available. Through sequential limited-edition releases, Coca-Cola Creations will introduce innovative products and experiences across the physical and digital realms, with additional limited-edition beverages due later this year.