Fruit-first frozen treat Dole Whip is now available in the freezer aisle at select grocery stores nationwide. Made with fruit purée as the main ingredient, the product offers bold flavor and a smooth, velvety texture in two refreshing flavors: tangy Pineapple and juicy Mango. Either flavor of Dole Whip comes in 4-packs of single-serve 3.6-fluid-ounce cups at select grocery stores for a suggested retail price of $6.99. To mark the product’s national launch, Dole Packaged Foods LLC has rolled out Have A Dole Whip Day, a campaign that aims to capture the joy that comes with each spoonful.