Utz Brands Appoints New Board Member

Pamela Stewart, an accomplished CPG executive who is currently a leader at The Coca-Cola Co., has been named to the board of directors for snack food manufacturer Utz Brands Inc.

As a board member, Stewart will initially serve on the compensation committee and provide strategic counsel to Utz’s management, based on her industry knowledge and experience. A 20-year veteran of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, she is currently president of west zone operations for that company’s North America operating unit

“As a high-level CPG executive, she brings a wealth of knowledge in the consumer-packaged goods space,” said Roger Deromedi, chairman of the board for Hanover, Pa.-based Utz. “We look forward to working with Pamela and leveraging her many experiences to enhance shareholder value in the near and long term.”

Stewart, who has built strong relationships with major retailers over the years, received an undergraduate business degree from Georgia State University and earned a master of business administration degree from Oglethorpe University. “Utz has a unique and storied history in the snack food industry,” she remarked. “As it celebrates its 100-year anniversary, I’m excited to contribute and play a role in shaping Utz’s next century of growth.”