Kroger Shares Top Easter Candies, Exclusive Peeps Flavor

The Kroger Co. is gearing up for Easter with an emphasis on sweet treats. While the grocer anticipates that chocolate, jelly beans and several varieties of candy eggs will top consumers’ candy lists this year, Kroger is also sharing a list of Americans’ top candies. Those include:

Reese's Eggs

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Lindt Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny

Starburst Jellybeans

Cadbury Crème Eggs

Whoppers Robin Eggs

Peeps Chicks and Bunnies

M&M's Easter Milk Chocolate Candy

Kinder Joy Eggs

Brach's Classic Jelly Bird Eggs

To further join in on the fun, Kroger has released an exclusive Peeps flavor: Sour Strawberry.

"No one has better taste in candy than the Easter Bunny who is selecting a lot of egg-cellent treats to fill baskets this year," said Carlo Baldan, group VP of center store merchandising. "No need to hunt for low prices on Easter essentials at Kroger. We have every bunny covered with affordable holiday meal staples, everyday low prices and savings on candy and gifts to make the day extra hoppy."

[RELATED: Grocers Offer Easter Meal Deals for Time-Strapped Shoppers]

Those affordable holiday meal staples include boneless hams and more. Kroger’s Home Chef is also offering meal bundles available to order ahead, including a quiche meal that serves four to six people, a sides-only bundle and a la carte side and protein selections.

Home Chef's Easter Feast is also available for the first time, encompassing a bundle for eight to 12 people for as little as $8.75 per person. The heat-and-eat dishes include two proteins and several sides.

Serving more than 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.