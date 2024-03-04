Grocers Offer Easter Meal Deals for Time-Strapped Shoppers

The Fresh Market is offering Easter meals for different gathering sizes, from parties of two to eight.

They may not be putting all of their proverbial eggs in one basket, but many retailers are offering meal bundles and kits as Easter approaches. That holiday is relatively early this year, coming up on Sunday, March 31.

Examples include the following offers and promotions:

Target announced it is bringing back its Easter meal deal for under $25. Shoppers can pick up a six-pound Market Pantry hickory smoked spiral ham and sides consisting of Stove Top stuffing mix, Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy, Good & Gather russet potatoes, Del Monte Cut Green Beans, Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup and King’s Hawaiian rolls that will serve a household of four people. The retailer is also touting sides under $5 for Easter repasts, such as fresh asparagus and its private label Good & Gather Yukon Gold mashed potatoes in a 24-oz. package. At the same time, Target is rolling out a variety of Easter treats and gifts, from kids’ activity kits to potted Easter lily plants.

The Fresh Market is offering tiered meal deals, including meals for two, four or eight to 10 people with ham, rack of lamb and prime rib options. New this year is an Herb Gremolata Lamb Market meal kit for two, priced at $19.99; that meal includes premium lamb steak, asparagus, herb Gremolata, gnocchi and olive oil and seasoning packets. For another daypart, the grocer is bringing back its Easter brunch meal for four, with the choice of quiche served with tropical fruit and blueberry muffins. Many of the meal deals come with a reusable shopping bag. The ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook meals are available for pre-orders through March 27.

Kowalski’s Markets is also offering brunch and lunch/dinner options for Easter. Shoppers can pick up a spiral-cut ham dinner for eight people for $149.99 with heat-and-eat items including ham, cheesy hash browns, green beans with slivered almonds, a holiday spring mix salad, dinner rolls, lemon bars and iced brownies. A small ham dinner designed for two to four people is available for $79.99 and a quiche breakfast for six is priced at $89.99 with a choice of a 9-in. quiche, a 2.5-lb. quarter pit ham, cheesy hash browns, fresh cut fruit, almond coffee cake and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Whole Foods Market is out with its menu of Easter meals available for pickup between March 28 and March 31. This year’s lineup includes a maple bourbon ham meal for eight people for $169.99; a prime rib meal for eight for $249.99 and an Easter feast for 12 for $349.99, among other options. At the top end is an “Easter Extravaganza” meal for 12 for $499.99, featuring maple bourbon ham, roasted boneless turkey breast with lemon butter sauce, sea salt and cracked pepper green beans, lemon-dill carrots, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, shrimp trio platter, classic antipasti platter, classic deviled eggs, spinach artichoke puffs, tortellini, kale and parmesan soup, blackberry burrata salad and brioche rolls.

