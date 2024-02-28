Walmart Adds Food Hall Concept to Pennsylvania Store

Walmart is partnering with Wonder, which currently runs 10 food halls throughout New York City and New Jersey, to bring the delivery-first concept to several of its stores. The partnership kicked off with the opening of a Wonder inside a Walmart store in Quakertown, Penn., on Feb. 21.

The Quakertown Wonder food hall features eight restaurants from award-winning chefs, including Limesalt, Yasas, Alanza Pizza, Tejas, Wing Trip, Burger Baby, Fred’s Meat & Bread and Room for Dessert. Delivery is available to customers in five ZIP codes throughout the area, and there is limited seating available within the store.

Walmart has plans to add additional Wonder food halls to several of its stores on the East Coast, including locations in Teterboro and Edgewood in New Jersey.

Wonder Group, a company founded by entrepreneur Marc Lore that aims to redefine at-home dining and food delivery, acquired pioneering meal kit company Blue Apron late last year. By acquiring Blue Apron, Wonder aims to create a leading platform for mealtime, enabling choice, flexibility and convenience through the two brands.

That merger is expected to enhance both companies’ abilities to deliver chef-curated meals with high-quality ingredients to more customers across the country. Following the transaction’s close, Wonder plans to continue Blue Apron’s current operations serving customers across the country under the Blue Apron brand, with expected new synergies between consumer-facing apps and delivery logistics to come.

Each week, about 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.