Walmart Names SVP of Neighborhood Market Division

According to a LinkedIn post by Walmart U.S. EVP of Store Operations Cedric Clark, the giant retailer has named Kyle Kinnard SVP of the Neighborhood Market business unit, replacing the retiring Kelvin Buncum. Kinnard is currently SVP, general merchandise manager of home for Walmart U.S.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets were designed in 1998 as a smaller-footprint option for communities in need of a pharmacy, affordable groceries and merchandise. Each one measures approximately 38,000 square feet and employs up to 95 associates.

Kinnard comes to Neighborhood Market division with extensive experience. He spent 22 years at Sam’s Club, beginning as a cashier in club #8209 in Springdale, Ark. Over the years, he held several club-level leadership roles in Sam’s Club U.S., including club manager at #4969 Bentonville, Ark.; director of operations, senior director of global leverage; and VP and divisional merchandise manager of fresh meat and seafood. Kinnard also supported Sam’s Club internationally as the senior director of operations in China and most recently, SVP, president of Sam’s Club Mexico.

According to Clark, Kinnard brings to his new role a deep-seated knowledge of operational transformation, item merchandising and inventory management. His international experiences will also help Walmart U.S. learn best practices from strong international businesses.

“Kyle is passionate about taking care of people and investing in their development and will continue to strengthen an already impressive team,” wrote Clark.

Buncum revealed his retirement from Walmart two months ago. He has worked for the retailer for more than 12 years.

