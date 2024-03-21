Weis Markets Promotes Nick Cicco to VP of Pharmacy

Weis Markets has promoted Nick Cicco to the role of VP of pharmacy. Before his promotion, he held the position of senior director of pharmacy operations. In his new position, Cicco will be responsible for pharmacy strategy development and oversight of the day-to-day merchandising, operation and management of Weis Markets’ 127 pharmacies. He will also be responsible for managing the company’s team of dietitians. Cicco reports to COO Kurt Schertle.

Cicco joined Weis Markets as a pharmacist back in 2011. He went on to rise through the ranks in the company, taking on roles of increased leadership responsibility, including pharmacy manager, pharmacy supervisor, manager of pharmacy central services and Rx services support, and director of pharmacy operations. He graduated from Wilkes University, where he earned a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D) degree.

Earlier this month, Weis Markets promoted Jack O’Hara to the role of SVP of legal affairs and real estate. Last month, the company named Mike Umstead to the position of VP of talent development and associate relations, succeeding Bob Cline, who is retiring.

In other recent supermarket pharmacy news, The Kroger Co. entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based Elevance Health. Kroger Specialty Pharmacy is separate from other Kroger pharmacy operations, which include in-store retail pharmacies and The Little Clinics and aren’t part of this transaction. Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, the sale is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates roughly 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.